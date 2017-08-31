Listen Live

Michael Jackson’s Bad Album Celebrates 30 years!

On August 31, 1987, Michael Jackson set out to do the impossible: Try to outdo Thriller, his classic 1982 […]

By Dirt/Divas

On August 31, 1987, Michael Jackson set out to do the impossible: Try to outdo Thriller, his classic 1982 LP.
It was the follow-up to the greatest-selling album of all time.

Dale & Charlie brought their own albums in.  Guess who brought in the tape?

Jackson composed nine of the album’s eleven tracks, and received co-producer credit for the entire album.  Five of the tracks went number 1 with 2 more ending up in the top 10.  The album also earned him 2 Grammy trophies..

Bad has sold an estimated of 35 million copies worldwide and has been cited as one of the best-selling albums of all time. In 2017, the album was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Related posts

Twitter has released its list of top songs of summer

The Walking Dead gets its own version of Pokemon Go!

You can now buy a slice of Will and Kate’s wedding cake!