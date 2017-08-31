Michael Jackson’s Bad Album Celebrates 30 years!

On August 31, 1987, Michael Jackson set out to do the impossible: Try to outdo Thriller, his classic 1982 LP.

It was the follow-up to the greatest-selling album of all time.

Dale & Charlie brought their own albums in. Guess who brought in the tape?

Jackson composed nine of the album’s eleven tracks, and received co-producer credit for the entire album. Five of the tracks went number 1 with 2 more ending up in the top 10. The album also earned him 2 Grammy trophies..

Bad has sold an estimated of 35 million copies worldwide and has been cited as one of the best-selling albums of all time. In 2017, the album was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.