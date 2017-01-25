Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Is Certain He Was Murdered

Paris Jackson in on the cover of Rolling Stone and for the first time we learn her thoughts surrounding her Father’s Death! Paris made it clear that she was curtain that her father was murdered! Though Paris declined to give names, she did tell Rolling Stone that “a lot of people” wanted her father dead. Paris Jackson joined Rolling Stone for an in-depth cover story discussion on her growing career and memories of her late father…Very much worth the read!

Here’s the story

Remember those Nude Jennifer Lawrence pics?

A federal judge has sentenced a Chicago man to nine months in prison for hacking the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing private information, including nude videos and photos. Online accounts, included those belonging to actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Netflix is bringing back “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” . . .

A new “Fab Five” makeover team will bring their fashion expertise to the HEARTLAND.

Netflix says, quote, “In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer.

“‘Queer Eye’ moves from the Big Apple to turn the red states pink, one makeover at a time.”

The show originally aired from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo.