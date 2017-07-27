Michael Jackson’s Estate Still in Hot Water

A jury on Wednesday found that Michael Jackson’s estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4 million in royalties and production fees from “Billie Jean,” ”Thriller“ and more of the superstar’s biggest hits.

Jones was looking for $30 million in the law suit that was filed nearly four-years ago!

“This lawsuit was never about Michael, it was about protecting the integrity of the work we all did in the recording studio and the legacy of what we created,” Jones wrote in a statement.

Jones claimed in the lawsuit that Jackson’s estate and Sony Music Entertainment owed him for music he had produced that was used in the concert film “This Is It” and two Cirque du Soleil shows that used Jackson’s songs.