Micheal Moore’s Latest Documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 Tanks

Micheal Moore’s latest documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 tanked during its opening weekend bringing in just $3.1 million from over 1700 screens.

In contrast his Fahrenheit 9/11 was a huge success bringing in $23.9 million during its opening weekend. The original 2004 doc put the focus on George W. Bush and his administration. Worldwide the movie made $222.4 million.

Fahrenheit 11/9 is getting good reviews with Comic Con and Rotten Tomatoes giving it 80 plus per cent. And those who saw it, enjoyed it. So why is the number so low? There is a theory behind the low turnout.

Owen Gleiberman a movie critic and a Micheal Moore fans says, “he may have become a victim of the times.” “Moore’s audience has aged out. A generation of liberal viewers grew up with Michael Moore, but it may well be that they no longer go out to the movies,” Gleiberman writes.