Michigan Barber gives discount to kids that read aloud

A Michigan barber shop is offering a discount to kids that want to practice their reading skills. The Fuller Cut barbershop in Ypsilanti, MI (a town 10km outside of Ann Arbor) offers two dollars off a haircut to kids that read while they get their hair cut.

This is part of the business’ “Read to a Barber” program – a program utilized by more than one hundred kids at the shop. NPR’s Jennifer Guerra went to the barbershop and spoke to the owners about the program.

If you are a Barrie area salon or barbershop that has a similar program, let us know – we'd love to write about it.

