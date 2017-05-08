Listen Live

Midhurst Student Spells His Way To Second Place

Local Student Takes Home $1,100 Second Place Award Following Toronto Bee

By News

A local student took home a second place title, over a thousand dollars in cash prices and bragging rights. Jake Lance of Midhurst’s Forest Hill Public School accepted a second place award of $1,100 at the Spelling Bee of Canada’s Championship in Toronto. Lance conceded to a second place finish in the Intermediate Division, after a few tough words during a spell off at the end of Sunday’s bee. Jake had moved on from the Regional Spelling Bee held at Kempenfelt Bay School just last month.

Related posts

Children Arrested Following Armed Robbery in Barrie

Angry Beaver Clogs Traffic in South Barrie

Plate Reader Snags Disqualified Driver