This ‘Back-to-School’ food drive to stock the shelves of the Midland Salvation Army, which are very low at this time of year.

It is being held August 25th at the Midland Foodland from 9am-3pm.

First Student Canada are donating the bus and driver for this event.

All donations are welcome, but right now there is a great need for: fruit/pudding cups, juice boxes, canned pasta, canned fruit, Kraft dinner, cereal.

Thank you for your support!