Midland Councillor Says Raw Sewage Not Being Regularly Dumped into Bay

A bit of a misconception in Midland today, with a local councillor setting the record straight. Ward One’s Jonathan Main says the town is NOT dumping millions of litres of raw sewage into the bay, most of it gets treated as it should… unless it rains.

Main says the system has been in place for decades, but has overflowed only twice this year. Councillor Main adds the entire system is under review as part of the King St. restructuring.

The system overflowed six times last year, once the year before that, and three times in 2014.