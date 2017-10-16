Midland Manufacturer Upping Production With Provincial Dollars
Southwestern Ontario Development Fund To Help Create 17 New jobs in Midland
Weber Manufacturing Technologies in Midland is hiring, thanks to the provincial government. The Premier was at the facility this morning to announce it would be receiving $790,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund. The money would be used to create 17 new jobs and retain 220 of them, along with a 30 per cent boost in production capacity. The company makes precision molds and components for the automotive and aerospace industry.