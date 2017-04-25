Midland Passes Budget And Puts Yonge On A Diet

Midland has passed a budget last night that comes with a 3.1 per cent increase. That means an extra $70 or so a year on the average $300,000 Midland home. This budget covers the usual infrastructure and operating expenses, but also out of council last night, an 8-1 vote in favour of thinning down Midland’s Yonge Street to make way for bike lanes. From First to Eighth Street, Yonge will be trimmed from four lates to two, with a middle turning lane and bike lanes on either side of the roadway. Work expected to start in the Spring.