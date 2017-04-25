Listen Live

Midland Passes Budget And Puts Yonge On A Diet

Increase of About $70/year

By News

Midland has passed a budget last night that comes with a 3.1 per cent increase. That means an extra $70 or so a year on the average $300,000 Midland home. This budget covers the usual infrastructure and operating expenses, but also out of council last night, an 8-1 vote in favour of thinning down Midland’s Yonge Street to make way for bike lanes. From First to Eighth Street, Yonge will be trimmed from four lates to two, with a middle turning lane and bike lanes on either side of the roadway. Work expected to start in the Spring.

Related posts

Beaverton Drug Bust Nets Six Arrests

Oro Medonte Man Facing Additional Human Trafficking Charges

Mock Train Crash A Learning Experience For Students and First Responders