Midland Police Chief Refutes Cost Comparison in Open Letter

Midland’s Police Chief has double checked the math and has some questions. An Open Letter to residents from Chief Mike Osborne points out some inconsistencies in a recent cost comparison between Midland Police and the OPP. He says the cost of shutting down the Midland Police Service was included in the cost comparison between his service and the provincial one, something that shouldn’t have been done. Over the course of his open letter, Chief Osborne refutes a few other claims put forward in an independent analysis released last week and you can read that letter here. The analysis claims if Midland were to go with the OPP instead, it would mean an $8 million in savings over ten years.