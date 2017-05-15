Midland Police IT Advises On Global Malware Problem

You’ve heard about this WannaCry ransomware bug affecting computers in over 150 countries, making people “wanna cry” when it locks up systems and demands payment. Bill Gordon is the Special Constable in charge of Midland Police Service’s IT and Technical Investigations, and he says protecting yourself shouldn’t be a problem if you’re up to date. In a blog post on the service’s website, Gordon says WannaCry affects an exploit in older versions of Windows especially, so if you go through the update process with your PC, you should be better protected, but never open attachments from unknown sources. The Government of Saskatchewan likely the most high profile Canadian user affected by this nasty bug that demands payment in bitcoin within three days, or the ransom doubles, and after a week, everything is erased.