Midland Police Service Vs. OPP A Question Of Money, Says Mayor

Provincial or local police? That’s the question Midland council will be mulling over, after a presentation tonight. Members of the Ontario Provincial Police are to make a presentation at town hall tonight, comparing the cost of a provincial service in Midland, vs the existing midland police service, but as mayor Gord McKay says, it’s all about dollars and cents, nothing personal.

McKay adds there won’t be an immediate decision following the presentation.

The meeting gets underway at 6:00 this evening.