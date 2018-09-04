Midland Victim of Ransomware Attack

The town of Midland is recovering from a cyber attack.

Town staff say today it was the victim of a ransomware attack September 1st; someone got into town computer systems and scrambled up the files, demanding funds to get them unscrambled.

The extent of the digital damage is still being assessed, while Town staff work to access files and systems. Vital services, such as fire services and water and waste management, were not impacted as these systems are purposely isolated for security reasons.