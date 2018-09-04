Midland Victim of Ransomware Attack
Town staff say today it was the victim of a ransomware attack September 1st; someone got into town computer systems and scrambled up the files, demanding funds to get them unscrambled.
“Residents can rest assured that we are taking this matter extremely seriously,” said Mayor Gord McKay, “We are working closely with cyber security experts that specialize in these types of illegal attacks, and we have reported the incident to law enforcement and the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. We thank our residents and businesses for their patience and continued support during this situation.”
The extent of the digital damage is still being assessed, while Town staff work to access files and systems. Vital services, such as fire services and water and waste management, were not impacted as these systems are purposely isolated for security reasons.