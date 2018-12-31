Mike Taylor of Walk Off The Earth Has Died

Listen Live

Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor, keyboardist and vocalist for Canadian pop group Walk Off the Earth, died in his sleep on Sunday, December 30. The band confirmed that that Taylor, a founding member of the group, died of natural causes.

“Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means,” the band said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world.”

 

Walk Off the Earth were scheduled to start a world tour today, December 31, with a New Year’s Eve date in Niagara Falls. The performance has been scheduled, and no announcement about future dates has been made at this time.

Rest in peace, Mike Taylor.

