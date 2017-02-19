Mild Temperature in Barrie Wasn’t The Only Record-Setter

Yesterday’s mild temperature was a record setter in many areas. Got it here from Environment Canada that Barrie’s high on Saturday of 10.6 degrees beats the old record set in 2011, of 8.8 degrees. Collingwood was about 2 degrees hotter at 14.8 than the record that stood since ’97. In total, Environment Canada says 20 communities in the province saw a record breaking high yesterday, and in all but four cases, it was by more than a degree. Windsor saw the biggest jump, nearly 7 degrees difference. More milder weather expected in Barrie today.