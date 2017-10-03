Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler pay tribute to the victims in Las Vegas

It’s Miley Week on Jimmy Fallon, planned way before the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night… Jimmy Fallon opened the show by saying this:

“This morning we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting — this time in Las Vegas,” Fallon said. “In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world. We’re here to entertain you tonight and that’s what we’re going to do.”

With a little help from Adam Sandler, Miley opened the show with a tribute: