Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Give Back After Losing Their Home In The Wildfires
Insurance Policies aren't big enough to cover the devastation!
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home in a deadly California wildfire, and are now donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus’ charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation.
Miley and Liam are grateful to have escaped unharmed with their animals… They released a statement through their foundation that reads in part:
“These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience,” the statement read.