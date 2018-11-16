Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Give Back After Losing Their Home In The Wildfires

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth lost their home in a deadly California wildfire, and are now donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus’ charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation.

Miley and Liam are grateful to have escaped unharmed with their animals… They released a statement through their foundation that reads in part:

“These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience,” the statement read.