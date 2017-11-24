Listen Live

Miley Cyrus Calls Out Those Suggesting That She Is Pregnant As “Rude”

Miley Has a Food baby!

By Dirt/Divas

Miley is quickly shutting down rumours that she and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth are expecting their first child.

Miley took to social media yesterday to say:

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tofurkey,” Cyrus, who is also celebrating her 25th birthday on Thursday, wrote alongside a picture of her and an arrow pointing to her tummy.

 

