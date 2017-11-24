Miley Cyrus Calls Out Those Suggesting That She Is Pregnant As “Rude”
Miley Has a Food baby!
Miley is quickly shutting down rumours that she and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth are expecting their first child.
Miley took to social media yesterday to say:
“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tofurkey,” Cyrus, who is also celebrating her 25th birthday on Thursday, wrote alongside a picture of her and an arrow pointing to her tummy.
RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017