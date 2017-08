Miley Cyrus and her entire family were guests on Tuesday’s episode of Carpool Karaoke.┬áHer dad Billy Ray, mum Tish, and siblings Brandi, Trace, Braison, and Noah all joined in a rousing rendition of Dad’s 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart”. They even donned mullet wigs for the occasion.

Yes, it’s just as cringe worthy as it sounds. Enjoy the entire clip below: