Listen Live

Miley Cyrus Releases New Song & Video ‘Malibu’

The Song Is About Her Fiance, Liam Hemsworth

By Kool Celebrities

Miley Cyrus has dropped her first new song since 2015, and it’s quite a departure from the wild Miley of days past.

The sweet love song, Malibu, is about her fiance Liam Hemsworth. Miley is celebrating love and this new chapter in her life, with lyrics like “We watched the sun go down as we were walking, I’d spent the rest of my life standing here talking” and “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song, but here I am next to you”.

Watch below:

Related posts

The Rock For President In 2020

Watch: Epic Final Wonder Woman Trailer Released

Watch: Tom Holland And Zendaya Face Off On Lip Sync Battle

ABC Is Reviving American Idol

WATCH: Harry Styles “Sign of the Times”

Gord Downie Was At The Raptors Game Last Night!

First Will & Grace Poster Hits The Internet

WATCH: Kristen Bell Help With A Promposal

WATCH: Star Wars Characters Sing ‘All Star’ By Smash Mouth