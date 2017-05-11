Miley Cyrus Releases New Song & Video ‘Malibu’

Miley Cyrus has dropped her first new song since 2015, and it’s quite a departure from the wild Miley of days past.

The sweet love song, Malibu, is about her fiance Liam Hemsworth. Miley is celebrating love and this new chapter in her life, with lyrics like “We watched the sun go down as we were walking, I’d spent the rest of my life standing here talking” and “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song, but here I am next to you”.

Watch below: