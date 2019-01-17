Miley Cyrus Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumours In An Egg-Cellent Way!

So they’ve only been married for a few weeks, and already Miley Cyrus is having to defend herself against pregnancy rumours!

Prior to the rumour, Miley posted a picture with her first egg reference to help promote her new collaboration with Mark Ronson “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” by posting an Easter Egg 2018 shot…

Nothing Breaks Like an EGG! pic.twitter.com/Acml683uEs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 15, 2019

The Egg obsession continues on social media after a picture of a plain brown egg dethroned Kylie Jenner for most likes on Instagram…

A media outlet from the UK posted a story about Miley and Liam expecting their first child and Miley responded on twitter telling the world that she wasn’t “egg-xpecting”