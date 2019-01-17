Miley Cyrus Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumours In An Egg-Cellent Way!
Miley isn't egg-pecting
So they’ve only been married for a few weeks, and already Miley Cyrus is having to defend herself against pregnancy rumours!
Prior to the rumour, Miley posted a picture with her first egg reference to help promote her new collaboration with Mark Ronson “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” by posting an Easter Egg 2018 shot…
Nothing Breaks Like an EGG! pic.twitter.com/Acml683uEs
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 15, 2019
The Egg obsession continues on social media after a picture of a plain brown egg dethroned Kylie Jenner for most likes on Instagram…
A media outlet from the UK posted a story about Miley and Liam expecting their first child and Miley responded on twitter telling the world that she wasn’t “egg-xpecting”
I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” …. we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019