Miley’s Sister Noah Is Selling Her Own Tears For A Small Fortune!

Miley Cyrus sister Noah is selling a bottle of her tears for $1200! In preparation for her new album called “Good Cry”, Noah is releasing merchandise including bottled tears…

Some of the pieces in the line include T-shirts featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus’s face tattooed with the words “achy, breaky,” a mug that reads “Noah Cyrus Tears,” and sweatshirts that say “sry i’m trash,” “Noah Cyrus sucks,” and “sadness.”

Most notable, however, is the small vial of liquid labelled “Noah Cyrus Tears” being sold for US$12,000 (AU$16,454).