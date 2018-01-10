Millie Bobby Brown Lands A Massive Movie Deal

Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things has landed herself a very lucrative gig with big movie bosses. Millie will star in a new film series based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries novels.

Millie is said to be a big fan of Springer’s book series, about Sherlock Holmes’ little sister; to date, there are six titles…

The 13-year-old will not only star as Enola Holmes, but also produce through her PCMA Productions banner. (Again, you read that right; if the Olsen twins could do it, why not Millie?)