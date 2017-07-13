Listen Live

Million Dollar Lotto Max Ticket From Huntsville About to Expire

You could have $1 Million in your junk drawer!

By Darryl on the Drive

On July 22nd, 2016 somebody in Huntsville bought a Lotto Max ticket and hit a $1M maxmillion jackpot.

They’re either strategically waiting to claim it or completely unaware, either way that ticket is going to expire and become worthless on July 24th!

The winning numbers are: 3-17-26-29-39-44-48

For the love of all things good CHECK YOUR TICKETS!

