Million Dollar Lotto Max Ticket From Huntsville About to Expire
You could have $1 Million in your junk drawer!
On July 22nd, 2016 somebody in Huntsville bought a Lotto Max ticket and hit a $1M maxmillion jackpot.
They’re either strategically waiting to claim it or completely unaware, either way that ticket is going to expire and become worthless on July 24th!
The winning numbers are: 3-17-26-29-39-44-48
Did you know you can check your tickets online by visiting https://t.co/bQucRliuhR? pic.twitter.com/YeHG5cVj0I
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 19, 2017
For the love of all things good CHECK YOUR TICKETS!