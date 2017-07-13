Million Dollar Lotto Max Ticket From Huntsville About to Expire

On July 22nd, 2016 somebody in Huntsville bought a Lotto Max ticket and hit a $1M maxmillion jackpot.

They’re either strategically waiting to claim it or completely unaware, either way that ticket is going to expire and become worthless on July 24th!

The winning numbers are: 3-17-26-29-39-44-48

Did you know you can check your tickets online by visiting https://t.co/bQucRliuhR? pic.twitter.com/YeHG5cVj0I — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 19, 2017

For the love of all things good CHECK YOUR TICKETS!