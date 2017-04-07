Mini-Me is in reheb!

Actor Verne Troyer says he is receiving treatment for alcohol addiction and is thanking fans for their support. The 48-year-old actor is best known for playing Mini-Me in two “Austin Powers” films. A post on his Facebook page Thursday states the actor been undergoing unspecified treatment for the past week and will voluntarily transfer to another facility soon. The post says Troyer is “willing to continue my fight day by day.”

An election in Tel Aviv has reportedly been postponed to accommodate an upcoming Britney Spears concert.

Brit is scheduled to perform in Israel for the first time on July 3rd, the same day the Israeli Labor Party’s primary, to elect a new party chairperson, was slated to take place. However, the Toxic singer’s visit has apparently forced the politicians to push back the election until July 4. A spokes person for the Labor party city said they made the call to postpone the election due to traffic concerns, when really they will be at the concert!

You can now buy a PM Action Figure!

Handsome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can now sit by your bed while you sleep, as he’s now in action figure form! The figure could be yours for the price of $129.00! The website selling the product is bradfordexchange.ca

Bon Jovi has some bad medicine for his fans in New York City….

They will have to wait another week to see the Jersey-born rocker. The group had to postpone this weekend's show as Jon is recovering from Bronchitis….Bon Jovi will be in Toronto Monday at the ACC…. No word on this show yet…Either way, tickets will be honoured!