Minnie Mouse Finally Gets Her Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame!

Almost 100 years later!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s been nearly a century and finally, Minnie Mouse is getting her star on Hollywood’s walk of fame.

Katy Perry will be on hand to honour the iconic symbol! The event will take place January 22 front of the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

