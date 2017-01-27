Mischa Barton has reportedly been hospitalized for a mental evaluation!

Sources tell TMZ police officers were called to her pad after neighbours reported her odd behaviour, claiming she was hanging over her backyard fence, ranting about her mother and accusing her of being a witch. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a call about a possible overdose and reportedly found Barton wearing only a dress shirt and tie.

Robin Thicke Banned from his kid and Ex-Wife….

Both Robin Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton headed to court to try to gain temporary sole custody of their son Julian with each claiming the other was being investigated by the Department of Children and Family Services. Robin has been banned from his 6-year-old, his banned from his Ex too and her mother, according to reports! The department became involved after Julian allegedly told school teachers that his pop-star father spanked him a number of times and even ‘punched’ him, a source close to the case told the website.

Drake Wants to be a Late Night Host!

In a rare interview with University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari- cause Drakes a huge fans; Drake just announced that he’ll be hosting and producing the very first annual NBA Awards. The conversation turned to Drake’s after music ambitions… “My end goal, crazy enough … is Johnny Carson and the appeal of that sexy late-night TV that’s funny. I hope to get there one day where I put on amazing suits every night. Just put on Tom Ford every night, sit with a glass of wine, and laugh with people that I’ve spent years with in the business, or friends of mine, and give people something to watch every night that makes them feel good and laugh.” The former Degrassi star also says that he really wants to return to acting. When asked about his 2017 goals, he says, “I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”