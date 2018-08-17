MISSING: 12 Year Old Orillia Boy
Last seen late Thursday
Have an eye for 12-year-old Tyler Johnston.
The Orillia boy has been missing since late Thursday afternoon.
He’s described as:
- male, white
- 5-5, 150 pounds
- darn brown straight hair and grey eyes
- was wearing a black shirt with white lettering, Timberland work boots
- may be carrying a black and white backpack
- may be riding a red/green BMX bike with purple pedals
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).