Orillia OPP are looking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old girl reported missing Thursday. Julia penman was last seen at twin lakes Secondary School. She’s described as:

White

5 feet tall

90 lbs

Petite slim build

Straight blonde shoulder length hair

Blue eyes

If you have seen Julia, or know of her whereabouts, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).