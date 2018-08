Have an eye for 42-year-old Dale Musack of Hillsdale.

OPP say he was last seen riding his bicycle late yesterday afternoon (5:30pm) near Highways 93 and 400.

He’s described as:

white

5-10

200 pounds

light brown hair, balding on top

If you’ve seen him contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).