Have you seen Samantha McInnis? The 27-year-old Angus woman hasn’t been seen since June 21st and family are concerned. Samantha is described as:

Female, white

5’, thin build

Brown hair, possibly coloured at the ends

Blue eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Butera of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Division at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or pbutera@barriepolice.ca.