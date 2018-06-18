Missing: Barrie Teen Who May Be As Far As Sudbury

Barrie Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Shannon Gadon Krienke who has been missing from her Barrie residence since Monday, June 4th. Intermittent contact through Shannon’s Facebook account has been made, however investigators are not satisfied and still concerned for her well being. It is believed Shannon may be in the French River, Sudbury or North Bay region.

Description:

Female

white

5’1″

approximately 100lbs

Short blond hair

blue eyes

Piercings in her right eye and on her bottom lip

Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue faded jeans and black high tops, possibly carrying a long board

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Constable P. Butera at pbutera@barriepolice.ca Information may also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com