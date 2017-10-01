Missing: Barrie Teen

Barrie Police need help in locating a missing man. Sixteen-year-old Alexzander Russell hasn’t been seen since Thursday night, in the Highcroft Road Gate area of Barrie. Family are especially concerned as Alexzander requires daily medication. Alexzander is described as:

Male

white

Thin build

Wearing a grey and black toque, black sweater and black khaki ripped pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2106 or 2107. Information may also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.tipsubmit.com