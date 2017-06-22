Listen Live

Missing: Barrie Woman

Last seen walking north on Peel Street

By News

Have an eye for Carolyn Pringle of Barrie. The 61 year old wandered off around 6:30 Wednesday night from her home on Peel Street. Police say she may be confused and disoriented, and required medication. There’s no  picture available. Pringle is described as:

  • 4′ 8″ with a slight build
  • medium brown hair – could be in a pony tail
  • was wearing a blue jacket, light blue track pants, white top and a dark button up cardigan

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

