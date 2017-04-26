Missing: Barrie Woman Known For Keeping Appointments

Barrie Police need help finding Jennifer Sutherland. The 37-year-old Barrie woman hasn’t been seen since April 4th according to police, and has missed a few appointments they say she’s usually good at keeping. You may spot Jennifer around Barrie service centres or the downtown core. Jennifer is described as:

Female, white

Thin build, 5’2”, 120lbs

Green eyes

Long brown hair

Purple rose tattoo on right thigh

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129.