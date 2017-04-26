Missing: Barrie Woman Known For Keeping Appointments
Jennifer Sutherland Hasn't Been Seen Since April 4th
Barrie Police need help finding Jennifer Sutherland. The 37-year-old Barrie woman hasn’t been seen since April 4th according to police, and has missed a few appointments they say she’s usually good at keeping. You may spot Jennifer around Barrie service centres or the downtown core. Jennifer is described as:
- Female, white
- Thin build, 5’2”, 120lbs
- Green eyes
- Long brown hair
- Purple rose tattoo on right thigh
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129.