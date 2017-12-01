Missing: Barrie Woman Who Didn’t Show Up For Work
Melanie Crane Was Last Seen Thursday Morning
Police need help finding Melanie Crane. The 36-year-old Barrie woman was last seen at home Thursday morning, but never showed up for her shift at work in the afternoon. She’s described as:
- Female
- white
- 5’2”
- medium build
- medium length brown hair
- Hazel eyes
- In possession of a 2008 blue Ford Escort , Ontario licence plate ” CCNB 165″
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2106 or 2107, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com