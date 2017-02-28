Missing: Beeton Man

The OPP are asking for help in locating Sean Barclay. The 43-year-old Alliston man last seen on Wednesday of last week, and family are worried about his well-being. Sean is described as being approximately 5’7″ to 5’8″, 220 pounds, heavier build, wears glasses, no hair on his head as it is shaved off but always wears some type of hat, either a baseball hat or a toque and last seen with a very full goatee. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.