MISSING: Bradford Teen

Last seen Sunday night

South Simcoe Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Bradford teen.

Fifteen-year-old Michael Tufts was last seen around 7 pm Sunday near Line 6 and Simcoe Road.

He’s described as:

  • white
  • 5’7″ tall with a skinny build
  • no facial hair
  • long brown hair
  • brown eyes.
  • wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt with ‘Hollister’ on the front, a black puma jacket, white running shoes and a black hat with white letters NY on the front
  • carrying a dark grey backpack.

Anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

