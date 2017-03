Male

White

Medium build

6′ in height

Approximately 160 Lbs. in weight

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Wearing a black or brown winter jacket, black of grey hoodie, red shirt, blue jeans and black winter/rubber boots

Police are asking for help in finding Michael Hatfield. The 34-year-old Georgian Bay Township man hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon, in the Rocky Shore and Whites Roads area. He is described as:

Please contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at (705) 526-3761 if you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts. His family want to get in touch to ensure his well being.