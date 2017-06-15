Missing: Innisfil Woman

An Innisfil teen didn’t show up for work, and now police need help finding her. Lhiza Holmes, a 19-year-old woman from Alcona, was expected at work yesterday afternoon, but hasn’t been seen yet. That’s got family and police concerned, and both are asking for any help in locating her. Lhiza is described as:

female

white

fair complexion

blonde hair

blue eyes.

163 cm (5’4)

60 kg (132 lbs)

driving a red Dodge Calibre, licence plate CAJP879.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police at (705)436-2141.