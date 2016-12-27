Listen Live

Missing Jewels

Worth An Estimated $25,000

By News

Police are looking to the public for some help after a jewelry theft from a home in Creemore. On December 14th, OPP say suspects forcibly entered a home on Francis street and, after ransacking the place, took 25-thousand dollars worth of women’s jewelry. Some of the stolen pieces are described as:

  • Ladies 14 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond ring. Valued at $5750
  • Ladies 18 karat yellow gold handcrafted emerald and diamond bangle bracelet. Valued at $1400
  • 4 sets of 18 karat gold, gold cuff links. Valued at approximately $1000/set
  • 18 karat yellow and white gold dress ring, with 12 round sapphires. Valued at $1400

Police ask that if you have any information that you call them or Crime Stoppers.

Related posts

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

5 Easy Cookie & Sweets Recipes you can make before Christmas

Here’s what to get a Green Day fan in your life.

WATCH: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

10 Wines Under $10 to Impress even the Biggest Scrooge this Christmas

Lady Gaga Releases Video For ‘Million Reasons’

TOP 10 DIY HOLIDAY DECORATIONS ON A BUDGET

Great Light Displays In Simcoe County

Beatles Lego is here!