Missing: Man From Penetanguishene Hospital
Devin Pattenden Didn't Return As Expected
The OPP need help in finding a man missing from the Waypoint Centre. Devin Pattenden was reported missing yesterday when the 29-year-old didn’t return as expected. He’s known to visit the area, while police and hospital staff are hoping anyone with information will contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
- 29 years of age
- 180 cm tall
- approximately 76 kg
- blue eyes
- dark short hair with facial hair
- last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt or hoodie and jeans