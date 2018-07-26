Listen Live

Missing: Man From Penetanguishene Hospital

Devin Pattenden Didn't Return As Expected

The OPP need help in finding a man missing from the Waypoint Centre. Devin Pattenden was reported missing yesterday when the 29-year-old didn’t return as expected. He’s known to visit the area, while police and hospital staff are hoping anyone with information will contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Devin is described as:

  • 29 years of age
  • 180 cm tall
  • approximately 76 kg
  • blue eyes
  • dark short hair with facial hair
  • last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt or hoodie and jeans

