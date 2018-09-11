Listen Live

MISSING: Markham Woman May Be In Collingwood Area

May be driving Nissan Rogue

By News

Have an eye for a woman reported missing in the Collingwood-area.

Fifty-year-old Dawn Dalbello of Markham was last seen Thursday, September 6 around 9 pm in the parking lot of a restaurant on First Street.

She’s described as:

  • 5 feet tall, 150 pounds
  • long black hair, brown eyes
  • may be driving a silver, 2013 Nissan Rogue with Ontario plate BSSL 177

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

