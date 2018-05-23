York Regional Police need help in finding a missing Newmarket man. Thirty-four-year-old Philip Addison was last seen Tuesday evening, around 7:00 at his home in the Yonge St. and Mulock Dr. area. Investigators and family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Male

Male white

5’ 10”

195 lbs.

Shaved head, clean shaven

Tribal-style tattoo on upper left arm

Last seen wearing black track pants, red T-shirt, light-grey Under Armour hooded-sweatshirt, Blue Jays baseball hat

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.