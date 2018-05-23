Missing: Newmarket Man
Philip Addison Was Last Seen Tuesday Evening
York Regional Police need help in finding a missing Newmarket man. Thirty-four-year-old Philip Addison was last seen Tuesday evening, around 7:00 at his home in the Yonge St. and Mulock Dr. area. Investigators and family are concerned for his wellbeing.
- Male
- white
- 5’ 10”
- 195 lbs.
- Shaved head, clean shaven
- Tribal-style tattoo on upper left arm
- Last seen wearing black track pants, red T-shirt, light-grey Under Armour hooded-sweatshirt, Blue Jays baseball hat
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.