MISSING: Orillia Teen

Have you seen her? 17 year old Savannah Simcoe of Orillia was last seen around 1 o’clock this morning getting into a black pick-up truck on Mississauga Street across from the LCBO. She’s described as:

4′ 11″

medioum build

brown eyes

dark shoulder length curly hair, shaved on one side

upper lip ring

wearing black jogging pants, a black hoody and black shoes

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).