Missing: Part Time Barrie Resident
Man Reported Missing Only Lives in Barrie Through Winter
Barrie Police are searching for a seasonal resident. Seventy-seven year old Henry Lambert dropped a family member off at work Thursday morning, and hasn’t been seen since. He’s living with family in Barrie just for the winter months, normally hails from a small town near Parry Sound. Henry is described as
- male
- white
- 5’4″
- 178lbs
- grey-coloured hair
Last seen wearing:
- black jeans
- black winter coat with fur-lined hood
- black shirt
- black casual loafers
Police believe Henry is driving a 2008 black Hyundai Tuscon, licence plate number BRNT 527. If you have any information about Henry’s whereabouts, contact Constable Minke at (705)725-7025 ext. 2777.