MISSING: Severn Township Man
Concern for his well-being
Have an eye for 44-year-old Shawn Robert Beers, last seen Wednesday morning in Severn Township. His pick-up truck was found last night in the parking lot of the Independent Grocery Store in Gravenhurst. He’s described as:
- white
- heavy build
- bald with a grey goatee
- wears glasses
- may be wearing a blue winter coat
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).