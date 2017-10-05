Listen Live

Missing: Springwater Teen Who May Be In Barrie

Thomas Prince Hasn't Been Seen Since Late September

By News

OPP need help in finding 15-year-old Thomas Price of Springwater Township. Family reported Thomas missing on October 1st, while police believe he may be in Barrie. Thomas is described as:

  • Male
  • White
  • Approximately 6′ 3″ in height
  • Approximately 168 Lbs. in wait
  • Medium build
  • Long Blonde Hair
  • Blue Eye
  • Police believe that Thomas is also wearing a white baseball hat with a red brim and grey low cut shoes.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Huronia West OPP at (705) 429-3575 during normal business hours and our Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

