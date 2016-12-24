MISSING: Tay Teen

Have an eye….for 15 year old Amanda Brown of Tay Township. She was reported missing late Friday afternoon by her foster parents. She’s described as:

white

5′ 5″

105 pounds

with long blonde hair, blue eyes and a nose ring

last seen wearing a white hoodie and white pants

she may have been headed to the Toronto, Oshawa area

If anyone has seen her, or is aware of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-3120-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)